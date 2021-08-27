BizWest will conduct 40 Under Forty events in NoCo, Boulder Valley

BizWest will recognize 80 young professionals in the region over the coming months with two 40 Under Forty award ceremonies.

In Northern Colorado, which for this purpose includes Weld and Larimer counties, 40 individuals who are making their mark in their professions and in their communities will be recognized. The Northern Colorado event will be Oct. 28 at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, with nominations due Friday, Sept. 10. Nominations can be submitted here.

The Boulder Valley 40 Under 40 includes people who live or work in Boulder or Broomfield counties or the city of Westminster. The Boulder Valley event will be Dec. 9 at the Boulder JCC. Nominations for the Boulder Valley event are due Friday, Oct. 22, and can be submitted here.

In addition to the geographic restrictions, to be eligible for either of the events, nominees must: