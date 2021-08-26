Rio to open pop-up version of itself

FORT COLLINS — The Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, closed more than a month ago because of fire in kitchen ductwork, will open a pop-up version of itself in a different location.

The Coloradoan reported that the popular restaurant anticipates a closure of six months or more, so it has signed a short-term lease on the former Old Town Rove and Element space where it will operate a temporary version.