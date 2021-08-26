Next wave of pot businesses begins to form

DENVER and AURORA — By October, marijuana consumers may have access to pot party buses and smoking lounges. Denver has already approved an ordinance to permit the new cannabis businesses but hasn’t issued licenses yet. Aurora has passed similar legislation on first reading.

The Denver Post reported that potential pot purveyors are beginning to lay out their plans for businesses they’ll create under the new laws.