McWhinney’s Dairy Block secures ULI award

DENVER — A downtown Denver redevelopment project developed in part by Loveland-based McWhinney has received the 2021 Americas Award for Excellence from the Urban Land Institute.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Health Care

Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today! Read More

The mixed-use project on the former site of the Windsor Dairy was developed by McWhinney, Sage Hospitality Group and Grand American Inc. and opened in 2017. The project at 1800 Wazee St. includes 250,000 square feet of office space, 73,000 square feet of prime restaurant and retail space, and the 172-room Maven Hotel.

ULI is a nonprofit education and research institute. The Awards for Excellence program is intended to recognize “superior development efforts in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors,” according to a press release announcing the award.

Dairy Block houses more than a dozen bars and restaurants, a mix of retail outlets and numerous office tenants. The Maven includes 172 rooms and the 2,300-square-foot Windsor event space.

McWhinney and Sage Hospitality previously won a ULI Americas Awards for Excellence in 2015 for renovation of Denver’s Union Station.

“Our goal was to create an innovative and inspiring destination for downtown Denver that is a synergy of celebrating the past and present,” Chad McWhinney, executive chairman and co-founder of McWhinney, said in a prepared statement. “It has been incredible to see locals and visitors alike embrace this one-of-a-kind mixed-use development. Even during the pandemic, the Dairy Block team worked creatively to activate our outdoor urban spaces in new ways and created a place where people can safely gather and create new memories.”

Winners of the ULI Americas Awards for Excellence become finalists for the 2021 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia. ULI will announce the winners of the global awards at a meeting in October.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC