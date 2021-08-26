Eleven Women of Distinction honored Thursday

Julie Piepho, president of consumer lending for Adams Bank and Trust, addresses the crowd at the TPC Colorado golf course at Berthoud, after receiving BizWest's Leading Lady Women of Distinction Award. Ken Amundson/Bizwest

BERTHOUD — Eleven women were recognized as Women of Distinction Thursday night at a reception in their honor at the TPC Colorado golf club at Berthoud.

Sponsored Content Accepting nominations for Notable Women in Health Care

Recognizing Women in Health Care who are leading their teams through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominate them today! Read More

The winners were:

Leading Lady — Julie Piepho, Adams Bank & Trust.

Banking & Finance — Nicole Staudinger, FirstBank.

Business & Business Services — Vallene Kailburn, Old Town Media.

Education — Jessica Thrasher, CSU Stormwater Center.

Exceptional Volunteer — Debby Baker, Community Grief Center.

Government, Energy & Utilities — Stacy Miller, town of Windsor.

Health Care — Vicki Einhellig, Good Day Pharmacy.

Manufacturing — Sylvia Robinson, Tolmar Inc.

Nonprofit — Ana Yellen, Healing Warriors Program.

Outstanding Mentor — Linae Warden, Northern Colorado Networking Group.

Real Estate & Development — Amy Rushing, Kittle Real Estate.

Each gave remarks, and among the notable quotations were advice to women and communities on success and finding happiness. A few selected comments:

“Success is when mentees exceed their mentors.” — Linae Warden

“Get the right people on the bus, and then determine where to go” — Vickilee Einhellig, paraphrasing Good to Great.

“Invest in the next generation of leaders, women and men.” — Vickilee Einhellig.

“If you don’t know what to say to the person who is grieving, say the name of the person who has died and tell a memory of that person.” — Debby Baker, retired Colonel, U.S. Air Force.

“Relationships are everything. … Have a passion in your heart and follow that passion. … Have no regrets.” — Julie Piepho.