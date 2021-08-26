Boulder visitor bureau CEO to retire Oct. 15

BOULDER — Mary Ann Mahoney, the long-time CEO of the Boulder Convention and Visitor Bureau and cheerleader for all things Boulder, will retire Oct. 15 after 20 years with the organization.

Mahoney joined the CVB in 2001. During her time, she transformed the organization into one of the city’s most effective economic vitality contributors, the CVB said in noting her pending retirement. She was the recipient of The Governor’s Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution to Colorado Tourism in 2019.

“The board of directors is extremely grateful to Mary Ann for her outstanding leadership,” Renee McDermid, chair of the CVB board, said in a written statement. “It is with regret and appreciation that the board of directors accepts this news of Mary Ann’s retirement. We certainly extend our very best wishes to her, and she will always hold a special place in Boulder’s hospitality community,” McDermid said.

The board has appointed Charlene Hoffman, the bureau’s current operations and financial officer, as CEO effective Oct. 16.

The CVB listed multiple accomplishments during Mahoney’s tenure:

More than $1 million in funding awarded to more than 70 local arts and cultural organizations.

The hiker shuttle “Park to Park” moves thousands of people each year.

Valmont Bike Park and the Boulder County Farm Trail came to fruition.

The Davidson Mesa pull-off on U.S. 36 was established to provide a welcoming gateway for cyclists and motorists.

She served on the boards of the Colorado Association of Destination Marketing Organizations, the NoBo Art District, the editorial board of BizWest, the Downtown Boulder Business Improvement District, the Tourism Association of Colorado and was a member of the Chautauqua Access Management Stakeholder Committee. In 2019, she was awarded the Boulder Chamber’s Celebration of Leadership President’s Award of Distinction.

“There is no one who epitomizes a cooperative “town and gown” community partnership better than Mary Ann. She always is focused on getting city and university parties to cooperate for the good of the citizens of Boulder,” said Tom McGann, past chair of the the CVB’s board and director of parking services at CU Boulder.

Mahoney said her goal in the taking the job 20 years ago was to elevate tourism in the minds of the community and its leaders. “One promise I made to the panel of folks that I interviewed with was that the hospitality and tourism economy will no longer be a secret and will be at the table along with other economic industry leaders.”

“Bringing in the whole host of tourism partners, beyond hotels and restaurants, was a priority as Boulder was full of experiences,” Mahoney said. “These experiences are what set Boulder apart from other destinations. These experiences are what our residents do every day and if they enjoy them, so would like-minded travelers.”

Mahoney said she was pleased with Hoffman’s appointment. “All along I’ve relied on Charlene as my partner in developing strategy, and more recently I turned to her to lead us through crises. She has a deep commitment to the values that make the CVB an effective organization.”

Hoffman joined the CVB in 2014. She led led the 501c(6) incorporation process to establish the organization’s role in the community for the best interest of advocacy and Boulder residents. She spearheaded the CVB’s accreditation as the city of Boulder’s official destination marketing organization by achieving the globally recognized Destination Marketing Accreditation Program distinction. She brings more than 25 years of experience in senior level management and ownership roles in the areas of sales, marketing, management, business development, finance, and business operations.

Hoffman credited her predecessor with the organization’s success. “It is because of Mary Ann’s dynamic leadership that we are in such a strong position and poised for future success. We know that economic recovery cannot happen without the recovery of the travel and tourism industry, making the work of Boulder’s destination marketing organization even more critical. The CVB’s senior management team remains in place and together we will work diligently to move projects forward that will benefit the Boulder community and ensure a seamless transition that will continue to aid in Boulder’s economic recovery,” she said.

The Boulder CVB is a contract service of the city of Boulder charged with tourism marketing, group sales and visitor services. Its mission is to promote Boulder’s natural environment, art, culture, innovation, and the visitor experience to support economic vitality and Boulder’s quality of life.

