MWH Constructors acquires NH builder

BROOMFIELD — MWH Constructors, a Broomfield-based wastewater infrastructure builder, has acquired New Hampshire-based Methuen Construction Co. Inc.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
“Combining MWH’s varied alternate project delivery experience with Methuen Construction’s traditional and design-bid-build expertise will strengthen MWH’s position as a leader in the water marketplace while providing bottom-line support and growth opportunities for Methuen Construction,” MWH said in a news release.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“I am convinced that under MWH’s expertise, infrastructure and financial strength, our company will expand, prosper and create more great career opportunities for our current and future teammates,” Methuen president Joe Barbone said in the release. “These are exciting times and I very much look forward to a new chapter in Methuen Construction’s storied and proud history.”
Methuen will operate as a separate entity and will remain headquartered in Plainstow, New Hampshire.
The acquisition is expected to help MWH expand its business to the Northeast.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — MWH Constructors, a Broomfield-based wastewater infrastructure builder, has acquired New Hampshire-based Methuen Construction Co. Inc.
Sponsored Content
Register for Women of Distinction event
BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
“Combining MWH’s varied alternate project delivery experience with Methuen Construction’s traditional and design-bid-build expertise will strengthen MWH’s position as a leader in the water marketplace while providing bottom-line support and growth opportunities for Methuen Construction,” MWH said in a news release.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“I am convinced that under MWH’s expertise, infrastructure and financial strength, our company will expand, prosper and create more great career opportunities for our current and future teammates,” Methuen president Joe Barbone said in the release. “These are exciting times and I very much look forward to a new chapter in Methuen Construction’s storied and proud history.”
Methuen will operate as a separate entity and will remain headquartered in Plainstow, New Hampshire.
The acquisition is expected to help MWH expand its business to the Northeast.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!