Maxar gets Sirius satellite contract, again

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) will build a next-generation satellite for broadcaster SiriusXM, based in Englewood and part of Liberty SiriusXM Group (Nasdaq: LSXMA).

The communications satellite is geostationary — its 22,300-mile-high orbit linked to the equator so it doesn’t move relative to a fixed point on the earth’s surface — follows an order this month for a prior version of the broadcaster’s SXM series of satellites.

Maxar has been building satellites for SiriusXM since 2000, beginning with the broadcaster’s earliest models. This one will be built in Palo Alto, California.

Maxar works on data and communication projects for government and private clients. It trades at about a $2 billion market cap. Liberty trades at about an $18 billion market cap.

