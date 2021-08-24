Crestone Capital expands west with new LA office

BOULDER — Wealth management company Crestone Capital LLC is opening a California office in Los Angeles with Alyssa Do, Crestone’s new executive director of wealth planning, heading up the West Coast operation.

“Alyssa is a master at developing estate planning strategies for dynamic entrepreneurs and business owners who are managing complex situations with regard to their trusts and estates,” Crestone CEO Eric Kramer said in a prepared statement. “Alyssa’s technical, tax and legal expertise, as well as her passion and knowledge regarding impact investing, will further strengthen the services we provide our clients.”

Crestone manages more than $3.2 billion in assets and has offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin, Texas.

The company is embarking on a national expansion push, Crestone said in a news release.

