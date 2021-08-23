Maxar gets second U.S. intelligence contract in a week

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) has received a 5-year, $60 million contract with the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency “to continue development and operations of a classified big data analytics program.”

The work is for “a mission-critical analytic system” for the U.S. Department of Defense and intelligence community.

Maxar collects and analyzes information and imaging for public and private clients.

Last week the firm secured a 5-year contract worth $26 million to apply machine learning and large-volume data processing to an NGA open-source mapping effort called NOME. That project also continues work Maxar had been doing.

Beginning in 2018, under a three-year, $92 million Small Business Innovation Research grant, Maxar worked on NOME and a second project, involving, a press release then said, “machine learning [and] crowdsourcing … to help analysts quickly process large volumes of remote sensing data, understand global patterns of life and enable broad area search.”

That second component wasn’t part of last week’s NOME contract. Both new contracts, totaling $86 million, are financially unrelated to the SBIR program grant.

NGA provides geospatial data — locations and their characteristics through time — for government decision-makers.

Maxar shares closed up about 5% to a $2.1 billion market cap.

