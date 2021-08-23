CSU may sell Hughes site, buy alternative land for housing

FORT COLLINS — The dispute over use of the former Hughes Stadium land in west Fort Collins may be resolved with a series of agreements that would have Colorado State University sell the 161 acres to the city to be maintained as open space, buy land in east Fort Collins to be used for affordable housing, and receive city approvals of development plans on the new site.

The Coloradoan reported that the series of agreements have been under discussion since Fort Collins voters directed the city to buy the Hughes land, even though the university was not obligated to sell it.

The deal, if all goes as outlined, may resolve the issue over use of the land.