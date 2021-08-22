Colorado unemployment rate remains steady; Boulder County lowest in state

DENVER — Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady in July at 6.1%, while the national unemployment rate fell five-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4%.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
Data to establish the unemployment rate in Colorado comes from a household survey, called the Current Population Survey, and it takes into account the self-employed, independent contractors, farm workers as well as those on traditional payrolls.
Boulder County posted the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.9% in July, compared with Broomfield’s 5%, Larimer’s 5.1% and Weld County’s 6.1%.
Highlights from the survey included:
- Colorado’s labor force decreased by 2,800 in July to 3,193,600. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force was 68.3% in July, slightly below the pre-pandemic February 2020 labor force participation rate of 68.7%.
- The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in July were: Pueblo (8.6%), Huerfano (8.4%), Las Animas (7.0%), Adams (6.8%), and Gilpin (6.8%). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s July unadjusted rate of 5.9%.
The state Department of Labor and Employment also surveys employers to determine the number of nonfarm jobs in the state. The most recent employer survey noted that Colorado added 14,800 nonfarm payroll jobs from June to July for a total of 2,733,600 jobs. Private sector payroll jobs increased 8,500 and government added 6,300 jobs. Over the past 15 months, Colorado has gained back 290,400 of the 375,800 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April of last year, the CDLE said. That translates to a job recovery rate of 77.3%, which exceeds the U.S. rate of 74.5%.
Employment sectors with the most job gains were the professional and business services sector with about 5,000 added jobs and hospitality with about 4,300.
Since July 2020, nonfarm payroll jobs have increased 140,500, with the private sector growing by 124,000 jobs and government adding an additional 16,500 jobs.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained steady in July at 6.1%, while the national unemployment rate fell five-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4%.
Sponsored Content
Register for Women of Distinction event
BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
Data to establish the unemployment rate in Colorado comes from a household survey, called the Current Population Survey, and it takes into account the self-employed, independent contractors, farm workers as well as those on traditional payrolls.
Boulder County posted the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.9% in July, compared with Broomfield’s 5%, Larimer’s 5.1% and Weld County’s 6.1%.
Highlights from the survey included:
- Colorado’s labor force decreased by 2,800 in July to 3,193,600. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force was 68.3% in July, slightly below the pre-pandemic February 2020 labor force participation rate of 68.7%.
- The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in July were: Pueblo (8.6%), Huerfano (8.4%), Las Animas (7.0%), Adams (6.8%), and Gilpin (6.8%). County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s July unadjusted rate of 5.9%.
The state Department of Labor and Employment also surveys employers to determine the number of nonfarm jobs in the state. The most recent employer survey noted that Colorado added 14,800 nonfarm payroll jobs from June to July for a total of 2,733,600 jobs. Private sector payroll jobs increased 8,500 and government added 6,300 jobs. Over the past 15 months, Colorado has gained back 290,400 of the 375,800 nonfarm payroll jobs lost between February and April of last year, the CDLE said. That translates to…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!