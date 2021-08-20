SomaLogic, Twist Bioscience to partner on novel therapeutic antibodies discovery

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc., a protein-analysis bioscience company that expects to go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition, is partnering with Twist Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq: TWST) to create novel antibodies and enable innovative drug discovery based on key disease biomarkers.

The collaboration will allow Twist to use the SomaScan Platform to quickly identify antibodies against targets resulting from SomaLogic’s 7,000-plex assay, according to a company news release.

”Having access to the SomaScan Platform provides a rich source of clinically relevant biomarkers in diverse therapeutic areas, where we can then take those targets and discover potent antibodies for the treatment of disease,” Twist CEO Emily Leproust said in the release. “We intend to use the antibodies discovered for our internal pipeline, moving the most promising candidates through preclinical development and then potentially outlicensing to a partner.”

Twist expects that its DNA synthesis platform will enable new opportunities for discovery partnerships for biologic drugs and will enable new applications such as digital data storage in DNA, the release said.

“This collaboration is a strong example of the powerful connections that can be made leveraging synthetic biology approaches in both genomics and proteomics,” SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe said in the release. “The vast majority of drugs act on proteins, and this work with target identification and validation is directed at facilitating breakthrough discoveries with significant potential impact in biology and medicine.”

