Funding Friday: Energy companies among this week’s funded

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Tynt Technologies Inc., a Boulder company that develops dynamically tinting windows, raised $5.5 million in equity. Tynt’s technology involves a proprietary metal film that is applied to the window and filters incoming light and heat.

Fort-Collins-based Prieto Battery Inc. launched a $5.7 million equity round. It has raised $1.1 million so far. Prieto is developing a new form of lithium ion battery that is intended to last longer and charge faster than traditional lithium ion batteries.

GeoX Energy Inc., based out of Fort Collins, received an $11 million investment from oil and gas drilling services provider Nabor Industries Ltd. The funding will be used to help build a 50 megawatt supercritical geothermal pilot project that GeoX plans to complete by the end of 2022.

Lafayette-based energy-as-a-service company Maplewell Inc. has raised $250,000 of a $1 million equity round. Founded in 2019, Maplewell operates as an energy-as-a-service company with its products tailored toward developing and scaling distributed energy to individual organizations. Maplewell operates along the entire development pipeline, from site assessments to economic analysis to engineering and design to construction to system integration and management.

Keys Inc., a Fort Collins text communications app company, raised $3 million. Keys was founded in 2017 and graduated from the Techstars Boulder Accelerator in 2020 under the name Charmed. The company is creating a text communication app that allows users to choose the intent and tone they wish to convey. The app then comes up with the precise wording of the message. According to Keys' website, the app is designed to mitigate the potential for misinterpretation of text-based communication.

a Fort Collins text communications app company, raised $3 million. Keys was founded in 2017 and graduated from the Techstars Boulder Accelerator in 2020 under the name Charmed. The company is creating a text communication app that allows users to choose the intent and tone they wish to convey. The app then comes up with the precise wording of the message. According to Keys’ website, the app is designed to mitigate the potential for misinterpretation of text-based communication. Boulder broadband engineering and construction company Congruex LLC raised $3.4 million in equity through an investment from New-York-based Crestview Partners.

