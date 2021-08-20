CardioNXT gets FDA OK for heart treatment delivery platform

WESTMINSTER — CardioNXT Inc. has received marketing clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its heart treatment delivery platform.

The iMap System platform “enables the examination of problematic cardiac tissue that is causing arrhythmias and directs the delivery of instruments to target tissue with revolutionary precision and accuracy,” according to a company news release.

“I have used products from and advised many mapping system companies,” Vivek Reddy, director of cardiac arrhythmia service at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, said in the release.”My advice to all is that there must be a tight integration between complex mapping and accurate navigation in order for any map of the heart to be useful in the treatment of patients, especially complex cases such as persistent AFib. CardioNXT has taken my advice to heart. I’m excited to see the improvements that can be made in the treatment of AFib patients with this technology. Treatment paradigms beyond PVI are still to be determined, and we need systems like this one to help us evolve treatment strategies.”

