Loveland Corn Roast Festival will go on as planned

LOVELAND — The Loveland Corn Roast Festival will go on as planned after a 2020 pandemic cancellation.

Sponsored Content Do you have a high IQ?

BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services. Read More

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce event, the 125th, will be Aug. 27-28 at the Old Fairgrounds Park, 700 S. Railroad Ave.

Events begin on Friday at 5 p.m., when teams from community businesses and organizations will compete in a corn-shucking contest. The team that shucks the most corn in the allotted time will receive bragging rights. The shucked corn, of course, is then made available for patrons to consume during the festival.

The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 28, although the annual Corn Roast parade will be at 9:30 a.m. through the Loveland downtown. Live music will be available both days with five bands booked to perform.

Other activities include the Loveland Rotary Duck Race fundraiser, commercial booths, food booths and a beer garden.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC