Castle Rock could add tax on new home construction

By 

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock Town Council is considering a new tax that would increase the cost of newly constructed homes by as much as $7 per square foot for single and multi-family homes, according to a Denver Post report.

The new tax could be put to voters in a ballot initiative in November. 

