Boulder Scientific names new CEO

MEAD — Boulder Scientific Co. LLC, a manufacturer of organometallic compounds used in industry, has appointed Richard Preziotti as its new CEO. Preziotti succeeds Scott Birmingham, who retired this year after 33 years of service.

Preziotti is a veteran in the specialty-chemicals sector. Boulder Scientific manufactures chemicals in industry sectors including plastics, microelectronics, defense and aerospace. Prior to his appointment to the Mead-based company, Preziotti led Vertellus Specialties as president and CEO for more than a decade. While at Vertellus, Preziotti guided multiple acquisitions that grew the company’s market share in key industrial segments.

Earlier in his career, Preziotti held leadership roles at Honeywell International, including vice president/general manager of chemicals and fluorine products. He also served as senior vice president and president of performance additives at SI group. He has provided business advisory services for private equity firms investing in the chemical and industrial marketplace.

“I am excited to build on the broad foundation created by founder John Birmingham and cultivated through the leadership of Scott Birmingham for the past 13 years,” Preziotti said in a written statement. “Boulder Scientific occupies a unique position in the specialty chemicals marketplace with its complex and unique basket of chemistries, strong market relationships built on trust, and a commitment to supporting environmental sustainability.”

The CEO transition coincides with recent capital investments at Boulder Scientific production facilities. Initiatives underway include upgrades and expansion of laboratory facilities and the hiring of additional team members in the areas of R&D, operations, sales and marketing, the company said.

