PVREA to offer $2,000 grants for STEAM programs in schools

WINDSOR — Poudre Valley REA will award $20,000 in grants to teachers in Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties for STEAM-based projects in classrooms.

The Empower Grant Program for the 2021 and 2022 school year will make awards of up to $2,000 per teacher per school year, up to the $20,000 total, the company said in a press release.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 1. Applicants must be from a school located in Larimer, Weld, or Boulder county. Priority will be given to schools and teachers serving PVREA members. Projects should be focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Details can be found online at www.pvrea.coop/empower-grant-program.

