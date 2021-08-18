Maxar hires defense contractor VP as new marketing chief

WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) has hired former Alion Science and Technology Inc. vice president of marketing Colleen Campbell to serve as the satellite maker’s new chief marketing officer.

Sponsored Content Register for Women of Distinction event

BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations. Read More

She has also held communications and strategy roles with Northrop Grumman Corp., according to a Maxar news release.

“We are excited for Colleen to join our executive leadership team at such a transformative time for the company,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said in the release. “She brings a wealth of experience across the full spectrum of marketing domains that will be instrumental as we continue to execute our growth strategy and unlock value within customer applications from national security and intelligence to commercial mapping and navigation.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC