Loveland City Councilman served with suit during meeting

LOVELAND — Loveland City Councilman John Fogle and citizen Shaun Adams were served with a lawsuit Tuesday evening during the City Council meeting by attorney Troy Krenning, who said he was suing the pair on behalf of Mayor Jacki Marsh, the Loveland Reporter-Herald is reporting.

The newspaper said the pair are being sued “for intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, defamation and slander pro quo and for outrageous conduct” related to accusations that have been leveled against Marsh related to alleged abuse of power. The mayor has been accused of using her position to fast-track building permits for a home renovation project.

