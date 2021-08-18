Lonesome Buck Brewing Co. closes Greeley, Windsor locations

GREELEY, FORT COLLINS and WINDSOR — Lonesome Buck Brewing Co. is closing its Greeley and Windsor locations, co-owners Jake Fitzsimmons and Tiffany Helton said Wednesday.
The pair also owns the Fort Collins location of Stuft Burger Bar, which will remain open.
“Thank you so much for your continued support over the last 10 years at Stuft Burger Bar and Lonesome Buck,” Fitzsimmons and Helton said in a statement on their website. “Over the years we have received multiple offers to sell our businesses and have declined. With the events of last year and the unpredictability of this year we feel that it’s best for our young families to sell our Windsor and Greeley locations.”
Lonesome Buck had been a brewpub with an irreverent, classic country vibe. Both the Greeley and Windsor locations were previously Stuft restaurants. The Greeley location was converted in 2019; the Windsor location was converted while it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate all of the celebrations, dates, kids nights, lunches and dinners you have spent with us over the years,” Fitzsimmons and Helton said in the statement. “Your continued support has been unwavering and so appreciated. The success of both of our restaurants was because of you!”
