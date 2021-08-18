First National Bank of Omaha awards more than $800K in grants

OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha, which has multiple branches in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley, has awarded $817,000 in grants to 45 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas and Texas.

In Colorado, FNBO awarded $155,000 in Impact Grants to 13 organizations:

$10,000 – Attention, Inc., dba TGTHR (Boulder): provides support for employment case management, career development, life-skills and self-sufficiency programming for youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

$20,000 – Bridge House (Boulder): supports the Ready to Work Program, which provides transformative opportunities for adults experiencing homelessness with an innovative “work-first” program.

$10,000 – The Family Learning Center (Boulder): provides support for Education & Workforce Development programming, which helps low-income families by providing comprehensive college and career preparation tools, adult basic education and Early Childhood Education (ECE) training opportunities to parents.

$10,000 – I Have a Dream Foundation, Boulder County (Boulder): provides support for program that offers Dreamer Scholars with resources to create and follow pathways in postsecondary education with college and/or vocation training including: financial education, paid internships/apprenticeships, workforce training and career supports.

$10,000 – Intercambio Uniting Communities (Boulder): provides support for adult English classes for immigrants to develop new skills to help them meet their family’s goals of improving employment, community connections, and supporting their children to succeed.

$5,000 – Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County (Fort Collins): provides support for Career Discovery program for teens, which includes resume help, career exploration, guest speakers and field trips to local businesses.

$15,000 – Homeward Alliance (Fort Collins): supports the Hand Up program, which empowers jobseekers who are homeless, near-homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless to find and maintain employment, with the goal of obtaining economic security.

$10,000 – Neighbor to Neighbor (Fort Collins): provides support for financial health programs for first time homebuyers, residents of Neighbor to Neighbor’s affordable apartment communities and to clients receiving move-in assistance and budget/lease review.

$20,000 – The Matthews House (Fort Collins): provides support for Job Readiness and Independent Living programs, which teach low-income youth without caring adults in their lives the skills necessary to obtain and maintain employment alongside social emotional skills and resiliency to foster independent living.

$15,000 – Thrive – Transformation at Work (Fort Collins): provides support for Job Seeker Services program, which gives underserved members of the community the tools they need to find work, maintain employment and advance in their jobs.

$10,000 – The Avery Center (Greeley): provides support for the Economic Empowerment Program for victims of sex trafficking over the age of 18.

$10,000 – Boys & Girls Club of Weld County (Greeley): provides support for comprehensive workforce readiness programs that invite underserved youth to fall in love with learning, build critical social emotional skills and acquire the skills needed to successfully enter the workforce.

$10,000 – The Greeley Dream Team, Inc. (Greeley): supports the Alumni Program, which provides comprehensive support to students during the first two years of their postsecondary education.

