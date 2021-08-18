Announcing Northern Colorado’s 2021 Women of Distinction

Leading women in Northern Colorado business, government and nonprofits enhance the region with their leadership, entrepreneurship and mentorship. And some — an elite few — are honored each year as part of the Northern Colorado Women of Distinction program, presented by BizWest.

Now in its 13th year, Women of Distinction continues to reveal inspiring stories. Our impressive list of honorees represents some of the most-talented women in our region, as well as the most energetic volunteers and mentors. A willingness to give of oneself for the greater good always is an important component of our award criteria.

This year’s Women of Distinction award winners are profiled in the following pages, demonstrating how our selection committee — composed of past winners and representatives from BizWest — again chose wisely and well. As always, it was a tough job. The pool of nominees numbered more than 130, and all were more than worthy of inclusion. We are grateful to the selection committee for its dedication and hard work, including Ann Hutchison, Dixie Daly, Grace Taylor, Jean Morrell, Linda Winter and Patty Gates.

We also would like to thank the sponsors whose generosity makes it possible for BizWest to bring the accomplishments of these impressive women to our attention. Thanks to our charter title sponsor, UCHealth; our presenting sponsor, FNBO; our swag-bag sponsor, Columbine Health Care Systems; and our associate sponsors, Palmer Flowers, Flood and Peterson and Alchemer.

Dallas Heltzell prepared the profiles for this special section.

On behalf of the entire staff of BizWest Media LLC, we extend our congratulations to this year’s winners. May you continue to inspire us — and all of Northern Colorado.

Jeff Nuttall, publisher

BizWest

Chris Wood, publisher

BizWest

Nonprofit: Ana Yelen – Healing Warriors Program

Outstanding Mentor: Linae Warden – Northern Colorado Networking Group

Banking & Finance: Nicole Staudinger – FirstBank

Leading Lady: Julie Piepho – Adams Bank & Trust

Real Estate, Construction & Development: Amy Rushing – Kittle Real Estate

Education: Jessica Thrasher – Colorado State University

Government, Energy & Utilities: Stacy Miller – Town of Windsor

Health Care: Vickilee Einhellig – Good Day Pharmacy

Business & Business Services: Vallene Kailburn – Old Town Media, Inc.

Exceptional Volunteer: Debby Baker – Community Grief Center

Manufacturing: Sylvia Robinson – Tolmar, Inc.

Click to view the 2021 Women of Distinction publication

Click to view exclusive BizWest List: Women-Owned Business in Northern Colorado, ranked by revenue

Click to register for the 2021 Women of Distinction celebration event, August 26, 2021 at TPC Colorado in Berthoud.