Announcing Northern Colorado’s 2021 Women of Distinction

Leading women in Northern Colorado business, government and nonprofits enhance the region with their leadership, entrepreneurship and mentorship. And some — an elite few — are honored each year as part of the Northern Colorado Women of Distinction program, presented by BizWest.
Now in its 13th year, Women of Distinction continues to reveal inspiring stories. Our impressive list of honorees represents some of the most-talented women in our region, as well as the most energetic volunteers and mentors. A willingness to give of oneself for the greater good always is an important component of our award criteria.
This year’s Women of Distinction award winners are profiled in the following pages, demonstrating how our selection committee — composed of past winners and representatives from BizWest — again chose wisely and well. As always, it was a tough job. The pool of nominees numbered more than 130, and all were more than worthy of inclusion. We are grateful to the selection committee for its dedication and hard work, including Ann Hutchison, Dixie Daly, Grace Taylor, Jean Morrell, Linda Winter and Patty Gates.
We also would like to thank the sponsors whose generosity makes it possible for BizWest to bring the accomplishments of these impressive women to our attention. Thanks to our charter title sponsor, UCHealth; our presenting sponsor, FNBO; our swag-bag sponsor, Columbine Health Care Systems; and our associate sponsors, Palmer Flowers, Flood and Peterson and Alchemer.
Dallas Heltzell prepared the profiles for this special section.
On behalf of the entire staff of BizWest Media LLC, we extend our congratulations to this year’s winners. May you continue to inspire us — and all of Northern Colorado.
Jeff Nuttall, publisher
BizWest
Chris Wood, publisher
BizWest
Nonprofit: Ana Yelen – Healing Warriors Program
Outstanding Mentor: Linae Warden – Northern Colorado Networking Group
Banking & Finance: Nicole Staudinger – FirstBank
Leading Lady: Julie Piepho – Adams Bank & Trust
Real Estate, Construction & Development: Amy Rushing – Kittle Real Estate
Education: Jessica Thrasher – Colorado State University
Government, Energy & Utilities: Stacy Miller – Town of Windsor
Health Care: Vickilee Einhellig – Good Day Pharmacy
Business & Business Services: Vallene Kailburn – Old Town Media, Inc.
Exceptional Volunteer: Debby Baker – Community Grief Center
Manufacturing: Sylvia Robinson – Tolmar, Inc.
