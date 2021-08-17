NoCo airport commission to consider Avelo service agreement

LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Regional Airport Commission will decide on Thursday whether to accept a negotiated agreement with Avelo Airlines, the new airline that plans to begin regular flights between Loveland and the Los Angeles area Oct. 6.
Sponsored Content
Register for Women of Distinction event
BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
The agreement will provide city marketing assistance and waiver of fees for the airline’s first year in exchange for the service that could result in a projected 14,000 enplanements per year.
The Airline Air Service Agreement commits Avelo to no less than two flights per week. In the first year of operation, the agreement commits the city to paying airline vendors $15,000 to be used to advertise and promote the airport and the service. Also for the first year, the city would waive landing fees, terminal fees, fuel flowage fees and similar charges, a benefit estimated at $35,000.
Avelo would pay for law enforcement and security services resulting from the fixed-route service, pay airport fees after the first year and purchase a minimum of 1,000 gallons of jet fuel per flight. The airline plans to fly 189-seat Boeing 737-800 jets.
In a memo to the commission, airport staff said the service will result in a direct return of $850,000 minimum in federal funding in 2024 and “unlocks more potential for federal funding assistance …”
The airport also expects an estimated revenue stream of $206,000 from passenger facility charges, parking revenue, concessions, fuel-tax reimbursements and more.
If the commission and the Loveland and Fort Collins city councils approve the agreement, service would begin Oct. 6. Avelo, a startup airline that was formed this year, also plans fixed routes between the airline’s base at the Hollywood/Burbank Airport and the cities of Provo, Utah; Monterey, California; and St. George, Utah.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
LOVELAND — The Northern Colorado Regional Airport Commission will decide on Thursday whether to accept a negotiated agreement with Avelo Airlines, the new airline that plans to begin regular flights between Loveland and the Los Angeles area Oct. 6.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The agreement will provide city marketing assistance and waiver of fees for the airline’s first year in exchange for the service that could result in a projected 14,000 enplanements per year.
The Airline Air Service Agreement commits Avelo to no less than two flights per week. In the first year of operation, the agreement commits the city to paying airline vendors $15,000 to be used to advertise and promote the airport and the service. Also for the first year, the city would waive landing fees, terminal fees, fuel flowage fees and similar charges, a benefit estimated at $35,000.
Avelo would pay for law enforcement and security services resulting from the fixed-route service, pay airport fees after the first year and purchase a minimum of 1,000 gallons of jet fuel per flight. The airline plans to fly 189-seat Boeing 737-800 jets.
In a memo to the commission, airport staff said the service will result in a direct return of $850,000 minimum in federal funding in 2024 and “unlocks more potential for federal funding assistance …”
The airport also expects an estimated revenue stream of $206,000 from passenger facility charges, parking revenue, concessions, fuel-tax reimbursements and more.
If the commission and the Loveland and Fort Collins city councils approve the agreement, service would begin Oct. 6. Avelo, a…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!