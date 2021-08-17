Home » Industry News » Economy & Economic Development



Nearly 3 dozen Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado businesses crack Inc. 5000

A total of 34 Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley companies are among the top 5,000 fastest-growing firms in the country, according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

The list ranks companies based upon revenue growth over the previous 12 months. 

Here’s how companies in the region stacked up:

  • Ivy.ai, Boulder, rank 168, 2,511% growth
  • PickNik Robotics, Boulder, rank 505, 966% growth
  • Extract Labs, Boulder, rank 615, 782% growth
  • Stream, Boulder, rank 838, 579% growth
  • Brandzooka, Boulder, rank 930, 516% growth
  • Vertical Distilling, Longmont, rank 1,053, 459% growth.
  • Wild Zora Foods, Loveland, rank 1,169, 387% growth.
  • Xero Shoes, Broomfield, rank 1,305, 343% growth.
  • Rethink Compliance, Westminster, rank 1,314, 363% growth.
  • Visiqua, Boulder, rank 1,535, 307% growth.
  • CanSource, Longmont, rank 1,643, 262% growth.
  • Bonusly, Boulder, rank 1,809, 251% growth.
  • Wana Brands, Boulder, rank 2,074, 204% growth.
  • Codence, Boulder, rank 2,125, 204% growth.
  • Office Evolution, Louisville, rank 2,176, 194% growth.
  • Ziggi’s Coffee, Longmont, rank 2,295, 183% growth.
  • Gorilla Logic, Broomfield, rank 2,598, 157% growth.
  • Bobo’s, Boulder, rank 3,124, 120% growth.
  • Realware, Longmont, rank 3,130, 123% growth.
  • Quicksilver Scientific, Louisville, rank 3,189, 116% growth.
  • Yasso, Boulder, rank 3,269, 111% growth.
  • Realware, Longmont, rank 3,278, 110% growth.
  • StickerGiant, Longmont, rank 3,284, 115% growth.
  • I and love and you, Boulder, rank 3,598, 94% growth.
  • Cheba Hut Franchising, Fort Collins, rank 3,604, 94% growth.
  • DevelopIntelligence, Louisville, rank 3,608, 94% growth.
  • Canidium, Fort Collins, rank 3,839, 83% growth.
  • Old Town Media, Fort Collins, rank 4,113, 73% growth.
  • Ward Electric Co., Longmont, rank 4,255, 68% growth.
  • Bridgewater Homes, Loveland, rank 4,293, 67% growth.
  • Zia Consulting, Boulder, rank 4,294, growth 67% growth.
  • Halleck-Willard, Frederick, rank 4,301, growth 66% growth.
  • Insight Designs Web Solutions, Boulder, rank 4,657, 53% growth.
  • Boba, Boulder, rank 4,702, 52% growth.

