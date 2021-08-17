Honeywell Helios leases 65K SF in Interlocken

BROOMFIELD — Honeywell Helios LLC, the quantum computing division of Honeywell International Inc., has leased 65,000 square feet of office space at 310 Interlocken Parkway in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park, according to Skye Commercial Real Estate Inc..

Skye brokers Ronan Truesdale, Geoffrey Keys and George Ryan represented building owner CRE 310 Interlocken Parkway LLC in the lease transaction and Erik Abrahamson of CBRE represented Honeywell.

The deal “represents one of the largest office lease deals done in the U.S. Highway 36 corridor

this year and brings 310 Interlocken to 100% leased status,” Keys said in a prepared statement.

Other tenants in the building include Spatial Technologies Inc., Peak Utilities LLC, and Ingram

Machining Inc.

