Four Pilgrim’s Pride execs face October trial

GREELEY — A trial preparation conference and the trial of four ex-executives of meat processor Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. indicted last year for alleged price-fixing are open to the public.

The public notice comes via a U.S. Justice Deptartment website on the case.

The four — Jayson Penn, Roger Austin, Jimmie Little, and William Lovette — will see trial prep on Oct. 8, with the trial beginning Oct. 25. Hearings will be by video conference, the Justice Deptartment said. The call-in number is (888) 278-0296 and the access code is 8212991.

The trial at the Byron Rogers United States Courthouse in Denver is U.S. v. Jayson Jeffrey Penn, et al.

The four are charged with violating the Sherman Antitrust Act. Six others are defendants in the case.

In late July, four other former executives — Jason McGuire, Timothy Stiller, Justin Gay, and Wesley Scott Tucker — of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) were indicted in an ongoing investigation.

