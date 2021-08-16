Louisville hospital gets CEO from Johnstown

LOUISVILLE — Scott Snodgrass was named CEO of Centennial Peaks Hospital Aug. 9. He’s held the CEO position at Johnstown Heights Behavioral Health since April, his LinkedIn page said.
Both are mental health facilities.
Centennial Peaks has 104 beds and $84 million in patient revenue, according to the American Hospital Directory. A facility on its site prior to Johnstown Heights, Clearview Behavioral Health, had 92 beds and about $14 million in revenue, the directory said.
Centennial Peaks is owned by UHS Inc. (NYSE: UHS), a $12.6 billion market cap system based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It runs 400 health-care sites in the U.S., U.K., and Puerto Rico with about $12.2 billion revenue for the trailing 12 months.
Snodgrass has 20 years of behavioral health-care experience and an M.A. in counseling from Missouri Baptist University.
Brian Gill is interim CEO at Johnstown Heights, according to his LinkedIn page, which also lists a current CEO role at Diane Grace Consulting in Dallas, as well as a recent two-year CEO stint with Millwood Hospital in Arlington, Texas.
Franklin, Tennessee-based Summit BHC bought the Johnstown facility in December, began accepting patients in May, and opened Johnstown Heights to the public on July 26. Summit has 24 addiction treatment and behavioral health facilities in the U.S., including one in Colorado Springs.
An expired job board posting online recently sought a CEO for Johnstown Heights, offering a salary of $180,000 to $225,000, the ad said.
