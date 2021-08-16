Longmont pharma plant adds $6M in value over two years

LONGMONT — Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) gene therapy subsidiary AveXis sold off its idle pharmaceutical plant last week for $36 million, a $6 million premium on what the company paid for the 622,000-square-foot campus.

AGC Biologics Inc. is the third owner of the six-building facility since 2016.

The $36 million sales price was a far cry from the $64.5 million that previous owner AstraZeneca LP paid for the 4000 Nelson Road site in 2016.

The new space will allow AGC to expand its end-to-end cell and gene therapy business.

“The Longmont facility is just one of the company-wide expansion initiatives that AGC Biologics has been working on,” AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera said in a statement last week. “With our ongoing global expansion, we look forward to continuing to help our partners bring life-saving treatments to the market.”

Tony Fraij, a former AveXis employee, is the Longmont plant’s general manager.

AGC is a relatively new player on Boulder County’s biosciences scene, acquiring AstraZeneca’s Boulder plant for $39.7 million in 2020.

In addition to the new operation in Longmont, the company plans to expand its recently purchased 178,000-square-foot Boulder facility by 126,000 square feet.

