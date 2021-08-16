Ex-Department of Commerce leader joining Kayhan Space board

BOULDER — Kayhan Space Corp., a technology company building systems to help keep satellites from crashing into one another, has added Kevin O’Connell to its board of directors.

Sponsored Content Register for Women of Distinction event

BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations. Read More

O’Connell is the former director of the Office of Space Commerce at the U.S. Department of Commerce and is now the CEO of Space Rising LLC.

“I have been extremely impressed with the way that Kayhan Space has established itself as a key player in the growing commercial space ecosystem,” O’Connell said in a prepared statement. “Improved awareness of the space environment and new tools like autonomy will be key to ensuring that space remains safe and sustainable for the anticipated scientific and commercial benefits of the space economy. I look forward to working with the Kayhan team and the board to leverage the company’s solid foundation and accelerate awareness of the company’s space technology in both the commercial and government sectors.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC