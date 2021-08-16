Eatery owners of Nosh Boulder plan exclusive push

BOULDER — Restaurant owners of Nosh Boulder will deliver only via their own service this week.

The site has about 100 restaurants, 15 of which own it. This is up from Nov. 2020 when the number of eateries on the site was about 30.

Owners’ menu items “will be exclusively available on the Nosh platform,” from Aug. 16 to 23, to build awareness of the service, a press release said.

Nosh competes with global and national food carriers including GrubHub, owned by Just Eat Takeaway NV (Nasdaq: GRUB) in the Netherlands, and Uber Eats, part of San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER).

The release said Nosh charges about half what larger firms do for delivery, or 15%.

