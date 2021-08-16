Cytocom reports, has 21 treatment options

FORT COLLINS — Cytocom Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) reported second quarter results, its first such report after its late July merger.
The pharma lost $700,000 on no revenue in the quarter, after ending a medical research program with the Department of Defense and an uptick in legal and administrative costs related to its completed merger with Cleveland BioLabs Inc.
The company reiterated its $90 million debt-and-equity financial commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC, Avenue Capital, and Adit Ventures, each in New York City.
The company said at its merger it expected to spend $15 million in August; in today’s earnings press release Cytocom said it had $23 million cash on hand and sufficient liquidity to continue its work.
The immunotherapy company said it has “21 development- and clinical-stage programs across eight different assets” including a Phase 3 trial for Crohn’s disease this year and one for pancreatic cancer expected in 2022.
Cytocom shares were down about 6% to a $95 million market cap in early trading.
