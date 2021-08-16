Cytocom reports, has 21 treatment options

FORT COLLINS — Cytocom Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) reported second quarter results, its first such report after its late July merger.

Sponsored Content Register for Women of Distinction event

BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations. Read More

The pharma lost $700,000 on no revenue in the quarter, after ending a medical research program with the Department of Defense and an uptick in legal and administrative costs related to its completed merger with Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

The company reiterated its $90 million debt-and-equity financial commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC, Avenue Capital, and Adit Ventures, each in New York City.

The company said at its merger it expected to spend $15 million in August; in today’s earnings press release Cytocom said it had $23 million cash on hand and sufficient liquidity to continue its work.

The immunotherapy company said it has “21 development- and clinical-stage programs across eight different assets” including a Phase 3 trial for Crohn’s disease this year and one for pancreatic cancer expected in 2022.

Cytocom shares were down about 6% to a $95 million market cap in early trading.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC