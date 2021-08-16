Camber Outdoors promotes executive to co-CEO

BOULDER — Camber Outdoors, a nonprofit consultancy that helps outdoor companies implement diversity and inclusion initiatives, has elevated its chief programs officer Renita Smith to the role of co-CEO.

In the newly created position, Smith will help guide Camber along with fellow co-CEO Emily Newman. The promotion is effective immediately.

Prior to joining Camber, Smith founded the California-based consultancy Principles Marketing Inc. to help brands improve their social impact, according to a Camber news release.

“I am energized to take on the co-CEO role at a pivotal moment for industry leaders to transform workplaces so that people from all communities, backgrounds, identities, faiths, and worldviews can thrive,” Smith said in the release. “Our new leadership model will allow us to take action that is commensurate with the scale of this opportunity. Together with Emily and our Camber Partners, I look forward to building workplaces that engage a broader pool of talent to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse consumer base. Camber is poised to be a catalyst and a model for meaningful and measurable systems change in our industry — and in our society as a whole.”

Newman said the co-CEO model is an “example of one plus one equals three.”

