Brickell Biotech completes Phase 3 tests for excessive sweating treatment

BOULDER — Clinical-stage pharmaceutical company Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) announced Monday that the final patients had completed Phase 3 of the studies evaluating Brickell’s excessive sweating treatment.

Brickell expects to announce the results of the studies in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a new drug application submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in mid-2022.

The company’s treatment, a topical gel called sofpironium bromide, is designed to block the chemical that transmits signals that activate the sweat glands. It is already approved in Japan under the brand name Ecclock.

About 15 million people suffer from excessive sweating worldwide, according to the news release.

