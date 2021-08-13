Windsor adds new business development specialist

WINDSOR — The town has added Terry Schwindler to its economic development department as a business development specialist.
Schwindler previously worked in Georgia, where she had leadership roles with the Polk Development Authority, the Putnam Development Authority and the Macon Economic Development Commission. Her efforts included helping to retain a manufacturing plant that increased the local tax base by $79 million and helped save 220 full-time skilled manufacturing jobs.
Her main duties will include working with existing industry and will assist the director of the department with soliciting new and expanded retail, mixed use, office and industrial developments for the town.
“I’m excited to support the development and implementation of business attraction and retention programs in Windsor,” Schwindler said in a prepared statement.
Windsor business owners can connect directly with Schwindler by calling 970-674-2446 or by email at tschwindler@windsorgov.com.
