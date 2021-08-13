Good Times tenders stock buyback offer

GOLDEN — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), which operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, will buy back 1.41 million shares of common stock from its shareholders at a price of $4.60 per share.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The offer will expire at 9:59 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The 1.41 million shares sought in the tender offer represent 11% of Good Times’ outstanding common shares.
“Our board of directors believes that the tender offer is an appropriate mechanism to return capital to our shareholders while also allowing those shareholders who do not participate in the tender offer to share in a higher portion of our future potential,” the company said in a prepared statement.
Good Times stock was trading at $4.42 per share pre-market Friday.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
GOLDEN — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), which operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, will buy back 1.41 million shares of common stock from its shareholders at a price of $4.60 per share.
Sponsored Content
Register for Women of Distinction event
BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
The offer will expire at 9:59 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The 1.41 million shares sought in the tender offer represent 11% of Good Times’ outstanding common shares.
“Our board of directors believes that the tender offer is an appropriate mechanism to return capital to our shareholders while also allowing those shareholders who do not participate in the tender offer to share in a higher portion of our future potential,” the company said in a prepared statement.
Good Times stock was trading at $4.42 per share pre-market Friday.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!