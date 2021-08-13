Good Times tenders stock buyback offer

GOLDEN — Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), which operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, will buy back 1.41 million shares of common stock from its shareholders at a price of $4.60 per share.

The offer will expire at 9:59 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The 1.41 million shares sought in the tender offer represent 11% of Good Times’ outstanding common shares.

“Our board of directors believes that the tender offer is an appropriate mechanism to return capital to our shareholders while also allowing those shareholders who do not participate in the tender offer to share in a higher portion of our future potential,” the company said in a prepared statement.

Good Times stock was trading at $4.42 per share pre-market Friday.

