Denver, Boulder Housing Helpers franchises merge

BOULDER and DENVER — Housing Helpers Metro LLC has purchased Boulder-based Housing Helpers of Colorado and will consolidate operations in Boulder.
Buyer Tom Orlando, who worked at the Boulder company before buying the Denver location seven years ago, said operations will merge by year end.
Orlando purchased the Boulder company from Stephanie Iannone, who had owned it since 2004 and was Orlando’s employer when he worked there.
Housing Helpers is a real estate firm that, in addition to brokering traditional residential real estate deals, is described as a “full-service relocation company.”
It specializes in executive relocation with multiple services. It helps companies find housing for executives and employees nationwide, often on a 30-day or longer basis. In these cases, it leases properties in other markets and sublets them to companies to house their executives, complete with housewares, linens, electronics and so forth, said Orlando.
The company has a residential property management arm. It also helps residential property owners find tenants
Orlando, who would not disclose financial details of the transaction, said the company is growing and adding staff. It will consolidate operational functions where it can, but expects to operate both the Boulder and Denver operations from the Boulder office, where it is currently trying to fill two positions.
Iannone said she will be working with Orlando to smooth the transition to a combined company but hopes to refocus her energy into real estate brokering.
“It’s a very exciting time for Housing Helpers of Colorado. Since purchasing the company back in 2004, our business has grown exponentially. I am so proud of what our team has accomplished. Our brand is now recognized as a leader in corporate housing, property management and leasing, real estate sales and corporate relocations that has received the highest accolades for our exemplary customer service,” she said. “Through this journey, I discovered that my personal passion is real estate sales and development and have closed over half a billion dollars in real estate transactions. I made the decision to sell the company to focus solely on those endeavors. I specifically chose Tom Orlando to buy the company since we worked together prior to his successful ownership and operation of our Denver franchise. He is as passionate about our company, brand and Housing Helpers family as I am.”
“I look forward to supporting Tom and the Housing Helpers team through this transition and remaining as an independent broker with the company,” Iannone said.
