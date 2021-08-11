State regulators approve handful of local bank branch, loan office openings and closures

DENVER — Banks with ties to the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado were approved last month by the Colorado Banking Board for a series of openings and closures of branch locations and loan production offices.

Sponsored Content Register for Women of Distinction event

BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations. Read More

Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado was given the go-ahead to close its Durango branch and the previously approved closure of a Denver branch was completed last month, according to the Colorado Division of Banking’s July bulletin.

Bank of Colorado has about 50 branch locations throughout the state and in most of the larger towns and cities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

Citywide Banks, a Denver institution with local branches in Broomfield, Boulder and Nederland, was approved for a new Westminster branch. That office will be at 8531 Church Ranch Blvd.

Greeley-based First FarmBank, which has branches in that city, along with operations in Yuma, Sterling and Tribune, Kansas, was approved to establish a loan production office in Springfield, a small town in Baca County.

The establishment of a loan production office is often a precursor to opening a branch.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC