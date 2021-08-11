NOCOM Trade Show adds job fair

LOVELAND — Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership will add a job fair to the NOCOM Trade Show on Sept. 23.

The job fair will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the event. A networking reception follows the job fair. The manufacturers trade show will be at the Ranch Events Center.

Exhibitors at the trade show will have the option of participating in the job fair in the afternoon of the show, according to information provided by the event organizers. NOCOM has engaged with Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development, Employment Services of Weld County and Workforce Boulder County to plan and manage the job fair. The Larimer County group will provide job seekers with resume help and workshops, along with helping employers adopt best practices for hiring.

Job seekers can register here. Employers can register here.

The full day trade show begins at 9 a.m. and runs to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

