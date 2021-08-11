Innosphere to help Kansas university commercialize its work

FORT COLLINS — Incubator Innosphere Ventures will work with Wichita State University on economic development and monetizing its research.

Innosphere helps to “commercialize and support early-stage companies,” COO Scott Sampl told an Innovation Roundtable Tuesday in Fort Collins.

Wichita State is an urban-focused research university in Kansas; work will be through its Office of Tech Transfer and Commercialization.

The two expect work to “accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship, a press release said.

Rob Gerlach, executive director of the Wichita State group, said it aims to bring “cutting-edge technology to the commercial marketplace.”

Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO, noted “the junction of academics and industry” is a main bailiwick of its work with universities — a “unique innovation effort [that helps solve] real-world problems.”

Innosphere recently released a review of Kansas venture capitalism and investment trends.

Wichita State is part of Wichita Startup Week in early October.

