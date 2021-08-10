Plans for Boulder Creek’s ‘senior-targeted’ Westminster community approved

WESTMINSTER — Louisville-based home builder Boulder Creek Neighborhoods LLC can move forward with its plans for a new “senior-targeted” residential project in Westminster after city officials unanimously approved plans for the community Monday evening.
Sponsored Content
Register for Women of Distinction event
BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
The Knolls at Big Dry Creek is planned to include 122 single-family paired homes on five acres at the northwest corner of West 128th Avenue and North Huron Street.
“The homes will be single story, which is attractive to aging populations and those with mobility concerns, and adds diversity to the city’s housing mix,” according to planning documents submitted to the city. “The proposed development is intended to create a walkable community that takes advantage of open space and Front Range mountain views and integrates well with the surrounding trail and sidewalk network.”
While The Knolls will be marketed to seniors, it won’t be an age-restricted community, according to Boulder Creek director of entitlements Mike Cooper.
“We have needs across the board for all of this different housing” for seniors Councilman David Demott said.
The community is expected to feature walking paths that connect to the regional trail system, pickleball courts and several lawn areas with seating for relaxing and socializing.
“With this demographic of buyers, walking trails are really the number one amenity,” Cooper said.
The Knolls will feature a “variety of home sizes and prices for active adults” that are expected to range in price from the mid-$400,000s to the $700,000s, he said.
Westminster City Councilwoman Kathryn Skulley called the pricing “very reasonable” while Councilman Jon Voelz praised The Knolls proposal as “harmonious in its design.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
WESTMINSTER — Louisville-based home builder Boulder Creek Neighborhoods LLC can move forward with its plans for a new “senior-targeted” residential project in Westminster after city officials unanimously approved plans for the community Monday evening.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
The Knolls at Big Dry Creek is planned to include 122 single-family paired homes on five acres at the northwest corner of West 128th Avenue and North Huron Street.
“The homes will be single story, which is attractive to aging populations and those with mobility concerns, and adds diversity to the city’s housing mix,” according to planning documents submitted to the city. “The proposed development is intended to create a walkable community that takes advantage of open space and Front Range mountain views and integrates well with the surrounding trail and sidewalk network.”
While The Knolls will be marketed to seniors, it won’t be an age-restricted community, according to Boulder Creek director of entitlements Mike Cooper.
“We have needs across the board for all of this different housing” for seniors Councilman David Demott said.
The community is expected to feature walking paths that connect to the regional trail system, pickleball courts and several lawn areas with seating for relaxing and socializing.
“With this demographic of buyers, walking trails are really the number one amenity,” Cooper said.
The Knolls will feature a “variety of home sizes and prices for active adults” that are expected to range in price from the mid-$400,000s to the $700,000s, he said.
Westminster City Councilwoman Kathryn Skulley called the pricing “very reasonable” while Councilman Jon Voelz praised The Knolls proposal as…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!