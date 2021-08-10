Plans for Boulder Creek’s ‘senior-targeted’ Westminster community approved

WESTMINSTER — Louisville-based home builder Boulder Creek Neighborhoods LLC can move forward with its plans for a new “senior-targeted” residential project in Westminster after city officials unanimously approved plans for the community Monday evening.

The Knolls at Big Dry Creek is planned to include 122 single-family paired homes on five acres at the northwest corner of West 128th Avenue and North Huron Street.

“The homes will be single story, which is attractive to aging populations and those with mobility concerns, and adds diversity to the city’s housing mix,” according to planning documents submitted to the city. “The proposed development is intended to create a walkable community that takes advantage of open space and Front Range mountain views and integrates well with the surrounding trail and sidewalk network.”

While The Knolls will be marketed to seniors, it won’t be an age-restricted community, according to Boulder Creek director of entitlements Mike Cooper.

“We have needs across the board for all of this different housing” for seniors Councilman David Demott said.

The community is expected to feature walking paths that connect to the regional trail system, pickleball courts and several lawn areas with seating for relaxing and socializing.

“With this demographic of buyers, walking trails are really the number one amenity,” Cooper said.

The Knolls will feature a “variety of home sizes and prices for active adults” that are expected to range in price from the mid-$400,000s to the $700,000s, he said.

Westminster City Councilwoman Kathryn Skulley called the pricing “very reasonable” while Councilman Jon Voelz praised The Knolls proposal as “harmonious in its design.”

