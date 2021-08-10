Office building in Centennial sells for $66M

An office building in the Denver Tech Center has sold for $66 million to a buyer planning more local acquisitions.
A joint venture led by Chicago-based Vanderbilt Office Properties paid that amount last week for the nine-story Peakview Tower at 6465 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. in Centennial, according to seller KBS.
“Peakview Tower’s great design, unmatched location and close proximity to everything office tenants in the market desire, attracted us to the property,” Chuck Gillum of Vanderbilt Office Properties said in a statement. “This acquisition for us is the first of many more to come in the Denver market.”
The building is 264,149 square feet, which makes the deal worth $250 a square foot. JLL brokers Mark Katz and Peter Merrion represented the seller.
Peakview Tower was completed in 2001. KBS purchased the building in August 2012, paying $54 million, according to property records. The company said it recently completed a series of improvements including the installation of a state-of-the-art fitness center and a tenant lounge featuring barista-staffed coffee service.
Tenants at Peakview Tower include Delta Dental, Guild Mortgage Co. and EMS Software.
Vanderbilt says it currently owns, manages and/or leases 16.8 million square feet of office space.
KBS, meanwhile, recently disclosed in an SEC filing that it has agreed to sell the Granite Tower office building at 1099 18th St. in downtown Denver for $203.5 million.
