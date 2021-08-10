Bonanza Creek, Extraction name post-merger board of directors

DENVER — Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on Tuesday named the members who will serve on the board of directors of the combined company after their merger is complete.

Bonanza Creek (NYSE: BCEI) and Extraction (OTCMKTS: XOG) agreed in May to merge and form Civitas Resources Inc. When that merger is complete, Civitas will acquire Crestone Peak Resources.

Civitas will have a nine-member board of directors after the mergers are complete. Four directors named by Bonanza Creek are expected to be: Bonanza Creek president and CEO Eric Greager, Carrie Hudak, Brian Steck and Jeffrey Wojhan.

Four directors appointed by Extraction are expected to be: chairman of the board Benjamin Dell, Morris Clark, Carrie Fox and Howard Willard III.

The ninth member, appointed by Crestone Peak, is expected to be former PDC Energy CEO James Trimble.

