NewWestFest musical performances cancelled for 2nd year

FORT COLLINS — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken another victim, this time for the second time.
The Bohemian Foundation, sponsors of Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest music festival, has decided not to conduct the music festival, which had been scheduled for Aug. 14 and 15 in downtown Fort Collins.
Other festivals and fairs have occurred so far this summer in Northern Colorado. However, sponsors of NewWestFest said new concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19 have caused the festival to rethink the risks to residents and visitors.
“Due to concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Bohemian Light Music Festival,” the organization said on its website.
A livestream of select festival performances will be available at bohemianlightfestival.org. Details of what will be available will be posted on that website as livestream decisions are made.
A vaccination clinic that was scheduled during the festival will still be held 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Old Town Square. Vaccinations are available by walk-up or by appointment at larimer.org/covidvaccine.
