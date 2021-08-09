Loveland Planning Commission set to recommend action on 152-acre annexation

LOVELAND — The city’s planning commission is set tonight to recommend action to the City Council on the annexation of 152 acres near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.
Applicant Trammell Crow Co. seeks to get half the project designated a PUD with the other half set aside for future industrial development.
Trammell Crow, headquartered in Dallas and with Denver offices, is working with New Jersey-based Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Inc.
No project has been formally proposed but planning documents suggest a layout of 2 million to 3 million square feet and up to 125 feet high. Trammell Crow is also seeking a possible “Heavy Logistics” use, which covers “12 or more truck trips per day,” according to the filing.
The applicant and engineering firm have worked on warehouse and fulfilment developments for Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. Other facilities of roughly this size, including one of 3.5 million square feet in Colorado Springs, which opened July 11, have brought upward of 1,000 jobs.
BizWest first reported on the plans Friday.
