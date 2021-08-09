Hensel Phelps adds Fort Collins water facilities builder

FORT COLLINS — Greeley-based general contracting giant Hensel Phelps Construction Co. is boosting its infrastructure construction capabilities with the acquisition of Fort Collins water treatment and wastewater facilities builder Hydro Construction Co. Inc.
Sponsored Content
Register for Women of Distinction event
BizWest is pleased to present the 2021 Women of Distinction — women committed to our community and who exemplify the best of success. Ten women and an outstanding mentor, who live or work in Larimer and Weld counties, will be honored for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.
Hydro Construction specializes in new water and wastewater treatment facilities, facility expansions, various treatment process upgrades and the construction of water pump and sewage lift stations, according to a Hensel Phelps news release.
“Hydro Construction has tremendous expertise in water and wastewater projects,” HP CEO Michael Choutka said in the release. “We are thrilled to add this talented team to Hensel Phelps and excited by the opportunities we see in this market.”
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
“Joining with Hensel Phelps is a great opportunity for our Hydro employees and for our business,” HC president Stan Javernick of Hydro Construction said in the release. “I look forward to all that we can accomplish together.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Greeley-based general contracting giant Hensel Phelps Construction Co. is boosting its infrastructure construction capabilities with the acquisition of Fort Collins water treatment and wastewater facilities builder Hydro Construction Co. Inc.
Sponsored Content
Do you have a high IQ?
BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing local divisions of national/international companies that have been instrumental in developing the most innovative products and services.
Hydro Construction specializes in new water and wastewater treatment facilities, facility expansions, various treatment process upgrades and the construction of water pump and sewage lift stations, according to a Hensel Phelps news release.
“Hydro Construction has tremendous expertise in water and wastewater projects,” HP CEO Michael Choutka said in the release. “We are thrilled to add this talented team to Hensel Phelps and excited by the opportunities we see in this market.”
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
“Joining with Hensel Phelps is a great opportunity for our Hydro employees and for our business,” HC president Stan Javernick of Hydro Construction said in the release. “I look forward to all that we can accomplish together.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!