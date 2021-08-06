Terracon grant supports future CSU engineers

FORT COLLINS — The Terracon Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Colorado State University to help fund its ENpower Bridge and Peer Mentoring Program, which supports engineering students from underrepresented backgrounds in the transition to college.
CSU offers more than 70 undergraduate majors as well as graduate programs, with five of its eight colleges offering STEM-focused majors. The goal of its ENpower program is to increase retention and graduation rates for historically excluded students in engineering by providing early support.
“Nearly 80% of the 2020 first-year students who participated in ENpower have a higher GPA than the average GPA for the whole first-year class in CSU’s Engineering School,” Ellie Gerber, marketing representative in Terracon’s Fort Collins office, said in a written statement accompanying the announcement of the grant. “Data shows achievement gaps for students of color, women and first-generation students in engineering programs. ENpower helps close that gap.”
Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — The Terracon Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Colorado State University to help fund its ENpower Bridge and Peer Mentoring Program, which supports engineering students from underrepresented backgrounds in the transition to college.
CSU offers more than 70 undergraduate majors as well as graduate programs, with five of its eight colleges offering STEM-focused majors. The goal of its ENpower program is to increase retention and graduation rates for historically excluded students in engineering by providing early support.
“Nearly 80% of the 2020 first-year students who participated in ENpower have a higher GPA than the average GPA for the whole first-year class in CSU’s Engineering School,” Ellie Gerber, marketing representative in Terracon’s Fort Collins office, said in a written statement accompanying the announcement of the grant. “Data shows achievement gaps for students of color, women and first-generation students in engineering programs. ENpower helps close that gap.”
Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One month subscription includes:
- 14-day FREE trial!
- 1-month of premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Print and online access PLUS premium access to our all new BreakingGround site!
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!