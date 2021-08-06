Terracon grant supports future CSU engineers

FORT COLLINS — The Terracon Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Colorado State University to help fund its ENpower Bridge and Peer Mentoring Program, which supports engineering students from underrepresented backgrounds in the transition to college.

CSU offers more than 70 undergraduate majors as well as graduate programs, with five of its eight colleges offering STEM-focused majors. The goal of its ENpower program is to increase retention and graduation rates for historically excluded students in engineering by providing early support.

“Nearly 80% of the 2020 first-year students who participated in ENpower have a higher GPA than the average GPA for the whole first-year class in CSU’s Engineering School,” Ellie Gerber, marketing representative in Terracon’s Fort Collins office, said in a written statement accompanying the announcement of the grant. “Data shows achievement gaps for students of color, women and first-generation students in engineering programs. ENpower helps close that gap.”

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states.

