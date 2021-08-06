Rushing has mastered listening, gaining trust

2021 Women of Distinction – Real Estate, Construction & Development

Amy Rushing – Kittle Real Estate

FORT COLLINS — Amy Rushing has held a variety of jobs, ranging from managing an office to marketing, real-estate sales, helping people who have Alzheimer’s disease — and even sales of embroidery that adorns horses.

However, she said, “every position that has brought passion to my work has one common denominator, people. Throughout my life I have realized that helping people through life-changing decisions, difficult situations and finding solutions for them is what brings me fulfillment.”

She has been an owner of Ryan Rushing Performance Horses LLC since 2015, where her husband, according to the company website, “specializes in training, competing in and coaching the disciplines of reining and ranch riding.” It also provides internships for Colorado State University students who are studying equine science.

She also is a licensed Realtor for Kittle Real Estate in Fort Collins, with more than four years of residential sales experience, more than 300 transactions and more than $115 million in volume. She’s adept at contract drafting, negotiation, marketing research and client analysis. She specializes in sales of residential, mountain, farm and ranch properties, vacant land and — not surprisingly, equestrian-friendly spaces.

In 2012 in Texas, she worked inside sales for Alzcare, an assisted-living center for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. “My days were spent speaking with families who struggled with caring for their loved ones and the guilt they may face if they moved their loved ones into assisted living,” she said. “I would listen to their struggles and identify their pain points. Through long conversations, I was able to find the solution, provide the help they needed and counsel the caregiver so that they felt comfortable with the decision.

“Moving into real estate was an easy transition,” she said. “Emotions and stress levels can escalate easily in times of transition. My job is to listen, gain trust and provide solutions to help every client achieve individual goals. Not one client or transaction is the same. I work hard to stay in front of the curve to provide creative solutions, state-of-the-art marketing and outstanding customer service for my clients.”

Before moving to Colorado, she was office manager for Just Stitch It in Tioga, Texas, where she handled product management, product design, graphic design, embroidery digitizing and production-line management as well as sales.

In Fort Collins, she’s a member of the National Association of Realtors, Colorado Association of Realtors, Fort Collins Board of Realtors, the Rocky Mountain Reining Horse Association, the National Reining Horse Association and Vintage City Church.

Rushing is a 2009 graduate of Texas A&M University. Her resume lists her strengths as listening to instructions and acting on them with minimal guidance; problem solving — making transactions, processing data, formulating a vision, and resolution; and the cultural sensitivity needed to build rapport with others.

“My objective is to provide outstanding customer service with professional communication to my clients and fellow Realtors,” she wrote. “I am committed to building trust with my clients by making sure that they know they are fully protected, represented and always in the know.”