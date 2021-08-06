Miller touches multiple groups to promote economic development

2021 Women of Distinction – Government, Energy & Utilities

Stacy Miller – Town of Windsor

WINDSOR — In more than 10 years as Windsor’s director of economic development, Stacy Miller has compiled a voluminous list of accomplishments that have greatly enhanced the attractiveness of the town for business, industry and residents alike.

She established the town’s first economic-development department, is responsible for its Business Retention and Expansion Program, has assisted companies in securing more than $15 million in incentives, and serves as business ombudsman for firms in the town. She has worked with companies to invest more than $600 million, fill or build nearly1.6 million square feet of commercial or industrial space, and create more than 2,600 jobs with more than $150 million in annual payroll.

Miller is a partner in the Business Retention and Expansion Survey Program for Larimer and Weld counties and hosts quarterly, no-agenda business visits with Town Board members and Windsor companies.

“I have been very fortunate to have some great mentors in my life who have directed me to my current career in economic development,” she said. “I never would have imagined I would have been so blessed to find a career that I love and to be able to work in such an amazing region. It really does take a team of leaders and people to be successful in my field. I’m very lucky to have that support.”

For five years before accepting the Windsor post, Miller was director of business retention and expansion for the Northern Colorado Economic Development Corp. There in 2010 alone, she facilitated nine company expansions, resulting in 369 new primary jobs with average salary of $64,778 and an annual payroll of more than $27 million.

Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Northern Colorado. She serves on the Columbine Health Systems advisory board, is president of Commercial Real Estate for Women Northern Colorado, and is chair-elect of the Economic Development Council of Colorado and Front Range Community College’s business advisory board.

Her past service includes work with Colorado Lending Source, the East Colorado Small Business Development Center, Innosphere, the Loveland Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Colorado Manufacturing Sector Partnership Group. She is a graduate of Leadership Jefferson County and Leadership Northern Colorado.

Miller founded UNC’s chapter of the Association of Women in Communication, and is a member or committee member of Colorado Real Estate for Women, the Economic Development Council of Colorado, International Council of Shopping Centers, International Economic Development Council, National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, Northern Colorado Commercial Association of Realtors, Northern Colorado Economic Alliance, Northern Colorado Manufacturing Sector Partnership Group, Upstate Colorado Economic Development Corp. and the Society of Professional Journalists at UNC.

A BizWest 40 Under Forty honoree, Miller has worked with area 4-H clubs, founded the Association for Women in Communications at UNC, served as secretary and treasurer for the Loveland Elks Lodge’s Little Britches Rodeo, won a Women of Vision award from Colorado Women of Influence and been honored by the Windsor Chamber of Commerce.